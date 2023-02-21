Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,005,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.