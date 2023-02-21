Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Boosted by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,125,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,400 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for approximately 7.0% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $108,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

In other Tenable news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $309,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at $261,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $737,956. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 135,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.27. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 31.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

