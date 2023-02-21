Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.68. 28,163,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,211,516. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average of $210.28. The stock has a market cap of $650.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.54.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

