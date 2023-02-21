The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $69,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $252.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $307.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

