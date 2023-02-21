The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $340.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

HD opened at $317.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.28. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $350.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $325.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

