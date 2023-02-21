The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $20.28.
In other news, Director John G. Nackel bought 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,652 shares in the company, valued at $837,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.
The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.
