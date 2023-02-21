The Pennant Group (PNTG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $20.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Pennant Group

In other news, Director John G. Nackel bought 20,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,652 shares in the company, valued at $837,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Stories

