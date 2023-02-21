The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.3% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,659,666. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

