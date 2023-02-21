Theta Network (THETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Billion

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Theta Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00005039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Network has a total market cap of $1.24 billion and $42.69 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Network has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.27 or 0.00418224 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.90 or 0.27703917 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Theta Network Coin Profile

Theta Network was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta (THETA) is a blockchain powered network purpose-built for video streaming. Launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet operates as a decentralized network in which users share bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.The project is advised by Steve Chen, co-founder of YouTube and Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch.Theta features its own native cryptocurrency token, THETA, which performs various governance tasks within the network, and counts Google, Binance, Blockchain ventures, Gumi, Sony Europe and Samsung as Enterprise validators, along with a Guardian network of thousands of community-run guardian nodes. Developers say that the project aims to shake up the video streaming industry in its current form — centralization, poor infrastructure and high costs mean that end users often end up with a poor experience. Content creators likewise earn less revenue due to the barriers between them and end users.”

