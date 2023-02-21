Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,930 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in TIM were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TIM by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TIM by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in TIM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

Shares of TIM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 42,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,624. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. TIM had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1794 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

