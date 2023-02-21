Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Raised to C$104.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.57.

TD opened at $68.91 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.7081 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,240,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,912 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,283,000 after purchasing an additional 245,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,796,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,273,000 after purchasing an additional 468,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

