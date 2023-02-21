Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Expedia Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $108.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $211.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

