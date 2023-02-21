Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

