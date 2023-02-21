Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $213.88 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

