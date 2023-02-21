Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 560,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,703,000 after buying an additional 195,503 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in General Electric by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,768.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.