Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Sysco were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $86,016,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10,810.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,113,000 after purchasing an additional 831,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $78.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

