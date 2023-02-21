Tower Bridge Advisors Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.