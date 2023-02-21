Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.08.
Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
