Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $76.00 at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.