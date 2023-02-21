Transgene (OTCMKTS:TRGNF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Transgene (OTCMKTS:TRGNF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

TRGNF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Transgene has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $3.06.

Transgene SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its products include TG4001, TG6002, BT-001 and TG4050. The company was founded in December 1979 and is headquartered in Strasbourg, France.

