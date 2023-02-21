Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

RIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut Transocean from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.70.

Transocean stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $64,691.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 325,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after buying an additional 3,322,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,712,990 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,210,000 after buying an additional 1,378,583 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,332,000 after buying an additional 658,317 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

