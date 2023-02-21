Travere Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,820 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,158% compared to the average daily volume of 383 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $44,333.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,311 shares of company stock valued at $764,101 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 20.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,119,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,215. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.