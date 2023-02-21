Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.70

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 278793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

