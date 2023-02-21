Two Seas Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Two Seas Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Two Seas Capital LP’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 37,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

