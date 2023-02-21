TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Equities researchers at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

TXO Energy Partners Stock Performance

TXO Energy Partners stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. TXO Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

TXO Energy Partners Company Profile

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

