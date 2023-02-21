Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after buying an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,974,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,500. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.79.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

