U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is New England Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,578,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,134,825 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 11.4% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $668,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.48. 1,530,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,932,571. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

