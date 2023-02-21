U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,893,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,536 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $76,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

