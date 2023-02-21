UFO Gaming (UFO) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $50.85 million and $3.64 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UFO Gaming has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”



