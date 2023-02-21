Unilever (NYSE:UL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

UL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of UL opened at $51.20 on Friday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

