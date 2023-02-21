United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (USLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 17th

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ USLM opened at $163.18 on Tuesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a twelve month low of $102.12 and a twelve month high of $163.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. The stock has a market cap of $925.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.74.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Bill Hughes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

