UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,708 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after buying an additional 143,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,724,855,000 after purchasing an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

UNH stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.40. 450,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $462.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.39.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

