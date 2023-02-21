Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.
Universal Electronics Trading Down 33.0 %
NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $16.38 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $207.70 million, a P/E ratio of 546.18 and a beta of 1.14.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
