Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 33.0 %

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $16.38 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $207.70 million, a P/E ratio of 546.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 164,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 20.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 685,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 115,822 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 48.9% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 92,236 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Articles

