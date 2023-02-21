V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $60.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.66%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

