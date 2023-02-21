Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,629,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 781,312 shares.The stock last traded at $67.45 and had previously closed at $73.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VAL shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Valaris during the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

