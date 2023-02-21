Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 1,671 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for 1.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,765. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

