Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 94 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $9.12 on Tuesday, hitting $283.67. The company had a trading volume of 160,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $625.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $862,855. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

