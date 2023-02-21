Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lifted by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.81. The stock had a trading volume of 256,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,911. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.57.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

