Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 283,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.21. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

