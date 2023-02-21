Venus (XVS) Market Cap Reaches $94.81 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Venus token can now be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00025942 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $94.81 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus

Venus’ launch date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,673,552 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

