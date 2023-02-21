Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 6.7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 107,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 659,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.
The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
