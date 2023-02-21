Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Down 6.7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.35 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 107,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 659,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Veracyte Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veracyte

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 63,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,589,397.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

