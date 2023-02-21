Verge Hits One Day Volume of $1.64 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Verge has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $57.83 million and $1.64 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.23 or 0.00381831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00095268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00661441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00598569 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00182083 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,208,213 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

