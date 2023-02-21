Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $59.61 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Verge has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $59.61 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,912.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00385915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00094578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.00647692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00600947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00184726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,192,163 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

