Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 181,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,986,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.

