Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.
Viking Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of VKTX stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $885.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $11.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program, VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in the development of VK2809 and VK0214.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.