Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €125.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($132.98) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($129.79) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays set a €111.00 ($118.09) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($124.47) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($137.23) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Vinci Stock Down 0.4 %

Vinci stock traded down €0.46 ($0.49) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €109.08 ($116.04). 513,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €94.90. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($73.98) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($94.47).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

