Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $25.74

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $28.94. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 807,828 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 10.1 %
The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.