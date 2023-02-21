Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $25.74

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.74, but opened at $28.94. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 807,828 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $2,655,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,597,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,854,404.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,659,170 shares of company stock valued at $45,181,925. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

