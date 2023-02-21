Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Cowen

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VC. Citigroup increased their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Visteon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $163.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.61 and a 200 day moving average of $133.87. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $168.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

