Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.73-$2.83 EPS.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,766. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

