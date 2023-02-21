Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $3.96 on Major Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $107.59 million and $11.93 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00016058 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029142 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00213863 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,649.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.0537165 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,022,139.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

