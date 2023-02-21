Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.71 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $110.71 million and $10.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00016374 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00045510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028881 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00020304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004013 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00215596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,862.11 or 0.99949505 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.06471185 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $9,958,230.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.