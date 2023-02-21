Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Trading Down 7.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $85.35 and last traded at $85.39. 23,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 131,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. Wolfe Research cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,554,558.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,679 over the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

