Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 3.1%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.04. 471,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 573,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
