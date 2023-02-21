Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 3.1%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.04. 471,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 573,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

Wallbox Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

Wallbox Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Wallbox by 11.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wallbox by 13.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Wallbox by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

